Santa Monica Library Presents a Gem of a Tale

Those who wonder what makes a stone a jewel or why some jewels are considered priceless will get some fascinating answers next Thursday at the Santa Monica Library. The library will present "Gem: A Dazzling Discussion of Precious Rocks, Stones and Minerals" with Aja Raden, jeweler, scientist and best-selling author of "Stoned," at 7 p.m. in the Main Library's Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium.

