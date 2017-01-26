Santa Monica Library Presents a Gem o...

Santa Monica Library Presents a Gem of a Tale

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The LookOut news

Those who wonder what makes a stone a jewel or why some jewels are considered priceless will get some fascinating answers next Thursday at the Santa Monica Library. The library will present "Gem: A Dazzling Discussion of Precious Rocks, Stones and Minerals" with Aja Raden, jeweler, scientist and best-selling author of "Stoned," at 7 p.m. in the Main Library's Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GIVE UP ! It's HOPELESS ! SUCCUMB ! 41 min THE UNDERGROUND 1
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 4 hr Eddie 6
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 5 hr Duke 25
Review: Inglewood Lanes 7 hr Inglewood Lanes 1
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 7 hr Inglewood Lanes 20
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 8 hr Jeff Davis 21
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 11 hr spud 16
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 26 at 2:48PM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC