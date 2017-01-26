Santa Monica Library Presents a Gem of a Tale
Those who wonder what makes a stone a jewel or why some jewels are considered priceless will get some fascinating answers next Thursday at the Santa Monica Library. The library will present "Gem: A Dazzling Discussion of Precious Rocks, Stones and Minerals" with Aja Raden, jeweler, scientist and best-selling author of "Stoned," at 7 p.m. in the Main Library's Martin Luther King, Jr. Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GIVE UP ! It's HOPELESS ! SUCCUMB !
|41 min
|THE UNDERGROUND
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|4 hr
|Eddie
|6
|Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11)
|5 hr
|Duke
|25
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|7 hr
|Inglewood Lanes
|1
|Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|Inglewood Lanes
|20
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|8 hr
|Jeff Davis
|21
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|11 hr
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC