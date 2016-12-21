Santa Monica Library Offers Tips to Evolve a Healthy "Food Mood" for 2017
Santa Monicans who tried but failed last year to eat healthier by relying on calorie or fat-counting diet fads can start the new year by turning to more ancient methods. Jordan Hoffman, a California-based practitioner of Oriental medicine, acupuncture and Chinese herbology will provide tips at the Santa Monica Library this month on evolving a healthy-eating "food mood."
