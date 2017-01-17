Santa Monica County Supervisor Calls ...

Santa Monica County Supervisor Calls for Planned Parenthood Protection

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The LookOut news

Among liberals' fears of Republicans' control of the federal government's executive and legislative branches is the defunding of Planned Parenthood, which has a clinic on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade. Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Santa Monica resident, has no direct power to block this GOP effort, but she is making it a major issue of her activism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Steve McQueen (Mar '12) 32 min James 4
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 2 hr Inglewood Lanes 3
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 2 hr ThomasA 7
News Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An... 3 hr Hey Dude 2
--- Pres TRUMP 100% Match w/ ANTICHRIST, TRIB --- 5 hr stirringYTubeNews 1
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 5 hr KTLA 5 on LA71 40
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 6 hr ThomasA 5
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 23 at 4:50AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,427 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC