Santa Monica Council Meets for Special Closed Session on Airport

City Council members met with the interim city attorney for more than three hours Wednesday behind closed doors to talk about various Santa Monica Airport lawsuits and related legal matters. A council meeting entirely dedicated to legal matters in a closed session is not unique, but this type of meeting is rare.

