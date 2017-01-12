Santa Monica Beach House to Host Marion Davies' Birthday

Silver screen actress Marion Davies loved the throw lavish parties at her Santa Monica beach house that drew some of he 20th century's biggest names -- from Charlie Chaplin to Winston Churchill. The parties have long ended, but guests will flock on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to what's left of the old mansion to celebrate her birthday at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

