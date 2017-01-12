Santa Monica Beach House to Host Mari...

Santa Monica Beach House to Host Marion Davies' Birthday

12 hrs ago Read more: The LookOut news

Silver screen actress Marion Davies loved the throw lavish parties at her Santa Monica beach house that drew some of he 20th century's biggest names -- from Charlie Chaplin to Winston Churchill. The parties have long ended, but guests will flock on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to what's left of the old mansion to celebrate her birthday at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

