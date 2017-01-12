Santa Monica Beach House to Host Marion Davies' Birthday
Silver screen actress Marion Davies loved the throw lavish parties at her Santa Monica beach house that drew some of he 20th century's biggest names -- from Charlie Chaplin to Winston Churchill. The parties have long ended, but guests will flock on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to what's left of the old mansion to celebrate her birthday at the Annenberg Community Beach House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|1 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|TV Producer
|108
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|7 hr
|Local
|7
|The Secret History of Tactile Pavement
|20 hr
|Joan
|1
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
|halloween party/ comedy show thursday 8 pm in s...
|Oct '16
|Partyfavorsshow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC