Santa Monica Assemblyman Mourns for Killer Whale
Democratic Assemblyman and former Santa Monica mayor Richard Bloom, who wrote legislation taking on SeaWorld's treatment of killer whales , announced Friday that he was saddened by the death of perhaps the world's most famous orca--Tilikum. A captive killer whale believed to be about 36 years old, Tilikum died Friday morning at SeaWorld in Orlando from what the company said were natural causes possibly linked to a lung infection.
