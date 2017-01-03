Santa Monica Assemblyman Mourns for Killer Whale

Democratic Assemblyman and former Santa Monica mayor Richard Bloom, who wrote legislation taking on SeaWorld's treatment of killer whales , announced Friday that he was saddened by the death of perhaps the world's most famous orca--Tilikum. A captive killer whale believed to be about 36 years old, Tilikum died Friday morning at SeaWorld in Orlando from what the company said were natural causes possibly linked to a lung infection.

