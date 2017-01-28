Santa Monica Airport will close in 2028 and be replaced by a park, officials say
Capping decades of legal battles and protests, officials on Saturday announced that Santa Monica Airport would close in 2028 and be replaced by a sprawling park and other developments. The city of Santa Monica has been fighting to close the general aviation airport - long a favorite of celebrities, Hollywood titans and business leaders - saying it is unsafe and pollutes the environment.
