Santa Monica Airport Agreement Clears Runway of Mounting Litigation Costs

The pact announced Saturday to close Santa Monica Airport by 2029 did more than cap decades of fighting with the federal government: It also halts litigation costs to the City that soared into multi-millions of dollars with no end in sight, City officials said Monday. Since October 31, 2013, the City has been fighting the Federal Aviation Administration in court over title to the airport property and has been embroiled in lawsuits over its landing fees and tenant evictions.

