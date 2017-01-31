Santa Monica Agency Receives Grant from Alzheiner's Foundation
Santa Monica's WISE & Healthy Aging has received a $5,000 grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America to help fund the agency's on-site adult day care program, foundation officials said. WISE, which runs the only state-designated Alzheimer's Day Care Resource Center on the Westside, offers caregiver support and training, as well as financial and legal clinics, mental health services, a peer counseling program, homecare, care management and other services for seniors and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|3 hr
|PresDJTrump
|1
|SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies
|5 hr
|G Gordan liddy
|1
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|8 hr
|American
|15
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|20 hr
|solvebe
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|right guard
|814
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC