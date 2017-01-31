Santa Monica Agency Receives Grant from Alzheiner's Foundation

Santa Monica's WISE & Healthy Aging has received a $5,000 grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America to help fund the agency's on-site adult day care program, foundation officials said. WISE, which runs the only state-designated Alzheimer's Day Care Resource Center on the Westside, offers caregiver support and training, as well as financial and legal clinics, mental health services, a peer counseling program, homecare, care management and other services for seniors and their families.

