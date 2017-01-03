Saint Johna s Health Center in Santa ...

Saint Johna s Health Center in Santa Monica Intensifies Emergency Care for Newborns on Westside

In an effort to expand intensive medical care available on the Westside for premature newborns, Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica has joined forces with Children's Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group to operate a unit staffed 24/7 by specialists, officials announced last week. Saint John's expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit brings a core of neonatologists to lead the 18-bed Irene Dunne Guild NICU at Saint John's, representatives of both institutions said.

