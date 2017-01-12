Russian library faces possibility of a short shelf life

For two decades, the Russian Language Public Library on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood has been a testament to the large wave of Soviet Jews who immigrated to the Los Angeles region with personal libraries and a passion for literature. The library holds more than 10,000 books donated by Russian-speaking immigrants who brought those treasured possessions in suitcases as they fled anti-Semitism and worsening economic conditions in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s.

