Restaurant Review: A Promising Young Chef Gives Up Meat and Dairy, to Mixed Effect.

There's a cutesy claim that's deployed a lot these days at a certain brand of meat-free restaurant: "The food just happens to be vegan! " It's a nice thought, but what they really mean to say is, "We limited ourselves for creative reasons, and not because we're hippies who care about animals." That doesn't have quite the same ring to it, does it? If the food were Indian, perhaps, or inspired by various Middle Eastern traditions, it might be believable that the chef followed his or her muse and the customs of the cuisine, and that those things led to food that contained no meat or dairy.

