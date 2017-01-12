Reality TV Is Who We Are Now
We are curious about the lives of others. We treat reality shows and social media as a way to observe the lives of others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Film School Rejects.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|54 min
|TV Producer
|117
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|6 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Jessica Alba's Honest Co. recalls baby powder d...
|7 hr
|Frank Furtive
|1
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|16 hr
|Local
|8
|Kathy Vara (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|tikya
|81
|FILED: Fictitious Business Name DBA: BADDBOYFI...
|21 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC