Reality TV Is Who We Are Now

Reality TV Is Who We Are Now

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Film School Rejects

We are curious about the lives of others. We treat reality shows and social media as a way to observe the lives of others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Film School Rejects.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 54 min TV Producer 117
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 6 hr Frogface Kate 9
News Jessica Alba's Honest Co. recalls baby powder d... 7 hr Frank Furtive 1
To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An... 16 hr Local 8
Kathy Vara (Jan '10) 20 hr tikya 81
FILED: Fictitious Business Name DBA: BADDBOYFI... 21 hr Baddboyfilms News 1
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec '16 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,421 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC