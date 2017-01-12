Prison Yoga Project Santa Barbara Brings Down Dog to Jail

Five years ago, Ginny Kuhn was asked on her graduate school application to the University of Santa Monica, "How do you plan to use your master's degree in service of the world?" With 22 years of yoga experience, the Santa Barbara resident wanted to spread the practice's healing ways to the incarcerated population, so Prison Yoga Project Santa Barbara ( Today, Kuhn instructs yoga at Santa Barbara County Jail and Los Prietos Boys Camp with fellow volunteer Mike Lewis. They are affiliated with the Prison Yoga Project, which was started 15 years ago by yogi James Fox at California's San Quentin State Prison, and teach free, 90-minute yoga, meditation, and mindfulness practices to interested inmates.

