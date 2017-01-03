Pacifica Hotels Announces Management Of The Georgian

Pacifica Hotels, the largest owner and operator of independent hotels along the Pacific Coast, has been retained to manage operations for the historic Santa Monica, CA hotel, The Georgian by owner 4DS, Inc. as of January 1st, 2017. The Georgian Hotel, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the famed Santa Monica Pier, and the landmark Palisades Park, is one of the most ideally situated hotels in Los Angeles.

