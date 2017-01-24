Oakland: Jenkins pays tribute to Moto...

Oakland: Jenkins pays tribute to Motown in memoir

His works have received national honors from both the U.S. Tennis Writers and U.S. Basketball Writers associations, and he has twice received Pulitzer Prize nominations. Bruce Jenkins, San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist, will discuss his recent memoir, "Shop Around: Growing Up With Motown in a Sinatra Household" on Feb. 7 at the Montclair Branch Library, 1687 Mountain Blvd., Oakland.

