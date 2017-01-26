New couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd jet off to Italy for romantic weekend
Selena Gomez's romance with The Weeknd has moved to the next level - the musical couple has jetted off to Italy for a little quality time together. The Come & Get It singer and the Canadian star first hooked up earlier this month , when they were spotted kissing and cuddling outside a Santa Monica, California restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR...
|4 hr
|Its a Lifetime Co...
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Political Atheist
|23
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|9 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|15 hr
|afriend
|91
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|21 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|CarToonerville
|134
|Tazing and Drowning a Suspect
|Fri
|Tazed and confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC