New California laws could help some w...

New California laws could help some workers catch a few breaks in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

In this July 22, 2015 file photo, supporters of a $15 minimum wage for fast food workers rally in front of a McDonald's in Albany, N.Y. Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins. California, New York and Arizona are among the states with increases taking effect Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 or Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Jurassic World Resort Park 2 hr Jurassic World LA 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 9 hr SBobSPants 48
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 10 hr Turk 809
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 20 hr Genl Forrest 42
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) Sun Macylee722 57
Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person Sat Baddboyfilms News 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC