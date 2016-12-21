New California laws could help some workers catch a few breaks in 2017
In this July 22, 2015 file photo, supporters of a $15 minimum wage for fast food workers rally in front of a McDonald's in Albany, N.Y. Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins. California, New York and Arizona are among the states with increases taking effect Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 or Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|2 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|9 hr
|SBobSPants
|48
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Turk
|809
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|20 hr
|Genl Forrest
|42
|Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Macylee722
|57
|Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person
|Sat
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC