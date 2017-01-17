Most Women Who Freeze Their Eggs Don't Use Them
Egg freezing has been touted as a way for women to put off having children, giving them more time to work on their careers or search for the right partner. But a new study finds that few women who freeze their eggs actually end up using them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|20 min
|Barros chingon
|75
|Best Quality Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|2 hr
|Golden
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|6 hr
|Raven
|15
|Illegal Alien Drug Gangs
|7 hr
|The Judge
|1
|Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71
|7 hr
|KCLA-TV on LA71
|4
|Big Heaviest Rain on this Sunday
|8 hr
|Heavy Rain LA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC