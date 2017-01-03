More a oeExotic Creaturesa Could be Banned from Santa Monica Public Spaces
Those are among the "exotic creatures" the City Council is set to ban from public spaces, such as the Pier and beach, as it continues wrangling street performers who use them to coax cash from passersby. The City of Santa Monica already prohibits people from bringing all species of snakes, reptiles, bird, and non-human primates to the beach, Ocean Front Walk, the Pier and Pier ramp, the Third Street Promenade, the Downtown Transit Mall and all City parks and adjacent sidewalks ..
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|TV Producer
|63
|Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09)
|7 hr
|lwndl
|22
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|13 hr
|Jane
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|17 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC