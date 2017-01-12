Mike Lee Returns To The Ring on Febru...

Mike Lee Returns To The Ring on February 16 in Costa Mesa

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boxing Scene

Undefeated light heavyweight MIKE LEE, , will return to fight in Southern California for the first time in six years headlining the next installment of the acclaimed FIGHT CLUB OC on Thursday, February 16 at The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. Presented by legendary Southern California promoter ROY ENGLEBRECHT, FIGHT CLUB OC tickets may be purchased by calling 949-760-3131 or by visiting their website at www.FightClubOC.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 9 min Ms Mack 9
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 56 min TV Producer 136
Drain Hollywood 2 hr guest 2
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 2 hr guest 6
Teri Copley has been arrested and booked for i... 11 hr teri copley 11
News Bristol Palin announces she is expecting her th... 17 hr douglas fairbanks... 3
Marilyn Monroe son with Joe DiMaggio living in ... Sun Diablo 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 16 at 6:54AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC