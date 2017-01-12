Mike Lee Returns To The Ring on February 16 in Costa Mesa
Undefeated light heavyweight MIKE LEE, , will return to fight in Southern California for the first time in six years headlining the next installment of the acclaimed FIGHT CLUB OC on Thursday, February 16 at The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. Presented by legendary Southern California promoter ROY ENGLEBRECHT, FIGHT CLUB OC tickets may be purchased by calling 949-760-3131 or by visiting their website at www.FightClubOC.com .
