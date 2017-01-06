Michael Wall Appointed President and ...

Michael Wall Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Antelope Valley Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Healthcare veteran Michael Wall has been named president and chief executive officer of Antelope Valley Hospital , effective immediately. Wall most recently served as executive director of Head & Neck Associates of County and prior to that was acting president and chief executive officer at St. John's Health Center/John Wayne Cancer Institute in Santa Monica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 2 min TV Producer 75
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 14 hr Sweet 1
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 23 hr ThomasA 4
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
News Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08) Dec '16 Mark Price 9
halloween party/ comedy show thursday 8 pm in s... Oct '16 Partyfavorsshow 1
"Sparrow Songbirds" by Patricia Louise McGurk Oct '16 PatriciaMcGurk 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC