Michael Wall Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Antelope Valley Hospital
Healthcare veteran Michael Wall has been named president and chief executive officer of Antelope Valley Hospital , effective immediately. Wall most recently served as executive director of Head & Neck Associates of County and prior to that was acting president and chief executive officer at St. John's Health Center/John Wayne Cancer Institute in Santa Monica.
