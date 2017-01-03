Martinsville hair stylist returns to the small screen with - L.A. Hair'
MaCray Huff is in California this week for the season premiere of "L.A. Hair," the reality show in which he stars as one of the stylists at Kimble Hair Studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|2 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|14
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|9 hr
|Genl Forrest
|47
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|9 hr
|Genl Forrest
|3
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|11 hr
|Irene
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|Briscoe Darling
|3
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|22 hr
|Gye16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC