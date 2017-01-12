Marijuana shops are trying to look li...

Marijuana shops are trying to look like the Apple store

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Andrew Modlin, left, co-founder and chief operating officer, and Adam Bierman, co-founder and chief executive, inside MedMen cannabis dispensary in West Hollywood. One inspiration for the shop was the Apple store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teri Copley has been arrested and booked for i... 6 hr teri copley 11
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 8 hr TV Producer 131
News Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f... 11 hr Songcatcher 2
News Bristol Palin announces she is expecting her th... 13 hr douglas fairbanks... 3
Marilyn Monroe son with Joe DiMaggio living in ... 20 hr Diablo 1
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... Sat Frogface Kate 9
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec '16 shesapiggy 3
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 15 at 10:53PM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,953,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC