Marian Goodman Gallery presents new s...

Marian Goodman Gallery presents new series of works by John Baldessari

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Art Daily

Miro and Life in General: Right, 2016. Varnished inkjet print on canvas with acrylic paint, 95 5/8 x 50 7/8 x 1 1/2 in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 3 hr cdw 101
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 9 hr Poncho2550 88
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) 13 hr NEED HELP 79
News Tin Sing restaurant's new course (Jul '08) 20 hr Idelia 58
~+~ Last Post Win's ~+~ (Apr '12) Mon -Prince- 105
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
News Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08) Dec '16 Mark Price 9
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 10 at 4:48PM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,853

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC