Loretta Swit, Rich Little to Discuss New Books at Santa Monica Library

Two stars of 1970s television -- comedian Rich Little and actress Loretta Swit -- will discuss their new books this month at the Santa Monica Library, officials announced. Swit's role as "Hot Lips" Houlihan on the popular sitcom M*A*S*H made her a sex symbol during the swinging seventies, while Little's impersonations of President Richard Nixon were staples of late-night television.

