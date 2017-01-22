Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Upgraded by Zac...

Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 2 hr Inglewood Lanes 8
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr Now_What- 2
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 4 hr xxxxxxxxx 10
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 7 hr 25or6to4 24
Http://miamicocatea.com 17 hr Paul calais 5
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 18 hr tellinitlikeitis 5
News Steve McQueen (Mar '12) Mon James 4
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC