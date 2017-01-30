Last Day to Match Miramar Hotel's Gift to the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation
Today is the last day to help the Santa Monica-Malibu Education Foundation match a $25,000 gift from Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows/MSD Capital, Foundation officials said. The proceeds will benefit students at all 16 Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District schools by funding programs - from arts to STEM to wellness - that "shape our future problem solvers, visionaries and global citizens," officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|20,790
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|5 hr
|Well Well
|12
|How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se...
|9 hr
|solvebe
|1
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|right guard
|814
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Mon
|Now_What-
|33
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Mon
|Rose of Tralee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC