Last Chance to View Santa Monica's Historic Nativity Display

The visit of the Three Wise Men to the newborn Jesus, which is a staple of the nativity scene, is celebrated by Christians across the world on Friday as the Epiphany, and Santa Monicans still have time to view a life-size rendition of the scene. The nativity display at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1343 Ocean Park Boulevard, will come down on Saturday, but some of the decorations may be gone as early as Thursday, organizers said.

