Lack of Housing Growth Compounding Inequality, Says CA Housing Dept.
Housing affordability in California is the worst it has been in the state's history and it's widening the gap between rich and poor, according to a report from the state's Department of Housing and Community Development released Tuesday. , explains that cause of the affordability crisis is, in large part, a dire housing shortage and an overall failure of California cities to allow enough new housing growth to absorb growing demand.
