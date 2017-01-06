Lack of Housing Growth Compounding In...

Lack of Housing Growth Compounding Inequality, Says CA Housing Dept.

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Housing affordability in California is the worst it has been in the state's history and it's widening the gap between rich and poor, according to a report from the state's Department of Housing and Community Development released Tuesday. , explains that cause of the affordability crisis is, in large part, a dire housing shortage and an overall failure of California cities to allow enough new housing growth to absorb growing demand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dogs tortured by horrible men 7 hr dhag 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 8 hr TV Producer 76
Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ... 8 hr Baddboyfilms News... 1
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... 23 hr Sweet 1
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin Thu ThomasA 4
News Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B... Dec 11 shesapiggy 3
News Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08) Dec '16 Mark Price 9
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,207

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC