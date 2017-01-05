'La La Land', 'Manchester by the Sea'...

'La La Land', 'Manchester by the Sea' and 'Moonlight' sweep New York Critics Circle

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

"La La Land" continued its domination of the Best Picture category for this awards season by taking the top prize at the 82nd New York Film Critics Circle awards on Tuesday night. Producer Gary Gilbert, actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, director Damien Chazelle and producer Jordan Horowitz pose backstage with their award for Best Picture for "La La Land" during the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., December 11, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 4 min fake storu 3
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 2 hr wipe out 810
Review: Westwood Legal 2 hr dbh5252 16
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 5 hr ThomasA 352
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 7 hr TV Producer 60
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 8 hr Christian Jerksoff 51
Kylie 14 hr Johnny 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,571 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,008

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC