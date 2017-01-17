L.A. office market has best quarter since the financial crisis as...
Los Angeles developer J.H. Snyder Co. plans to build this 12-story office building next to the SAG-AFTRA Plaza at Wilshire Boulevard and Courson Avenue in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|2 hr
|RMG El Rey de Tra...
|63
|Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Arrives in US, Due in...
|6 hr
|Gene
|1
|Review: Belal Hamideh Law
|8 hr
|ElijahHolmes
|2
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|10 hr
|painterdavegln
|12
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|painterdavegln
|811
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|Channel 71 LA
|180
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC