Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash
Katy Perry celebrates Orlando Bloom's 40th birthday with a surprise bash with a special guest that made him the happiest Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are going stronger than ever and his recent 40th birthday bash was the proof of their increasing love. Katy Perry threw her boyfriend Orlando Bloom a surprise birthday bash in Santa Monica, California with their friends and family in attendance.
