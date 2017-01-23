Justin Bieber 'can't listen' to Weekn...

Justin Bieber 'can't listen' to Weeknd's music, calls it 'wack'

Justin Bieber made it plainly evident he's no fan of the R&B crooner, who recently began a new romance with the pop star's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. "Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song," Bieber told a TMZ cameraman in West Hollywood after being asked whether he listens to him.

