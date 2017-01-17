Judge lets Chloe Goins retool Bill Co...

Judge lets Chloe Goins retool Bill Cosby sex assault suit

Thursday Read more: New York Daily News

Chloe Goins, 26, claims Cosby drugged her drink when she attended a party at the Playboy Mansion sometime in 2008 and then abused her in a bedroom. Former model Chloe Goins will get another chance to amend her lawsuit claiming Bill Cosby with the help of Hugh Hefner doped and groped her at the Playboy Mansion in 2008, a judge ruled Thursday.

Read more at New York Daily News.

