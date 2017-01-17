Jubilant protesters crowd into downtown L.A.-bound Metro trains
Metro trains were jammed to capacity Saturday morning as tens of thousands descended on Pershing Square in downtown L.A. for the women's march. Erica Zeitlin said she caught the Expo Line in Santa Monica but it took nearly an hour before there was a train available with enough space to accommodate passengers.
