Jubilant protesters crowd into downto...

Jubilant protesters crowd into downtown L.A.-bound Metro trains

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Metro trains were jammed to capacity Saturday morning as tens of thousands descended on Pershing Square in downtown L.A. for the women's march. Erica Zeitlin said she caught the Expo Line in Santa Monica but it took nearly an hour before there was a train available with enough space to accommodate passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 7 min Political Atheist 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Well Well 20,775
Trump's CIA To Take Gang Leaders 4 hr TANK 2
News Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An... 8 hr 25or6to4 1
Review: KCLA-TV Los Angeles on LA71 9 hr KCLA-TV on LA71 12
Illegal Alien Drug Gangs 11 hr Smack You 2
Santuary Cities Will End 11 hr Smack You 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at January 21 at 9:58AM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC