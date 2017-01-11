Jessica Alba's Honest Co Recalls Orga...

Jessica Alba's Honest Co Recalls Organic Baby Powder in U.S.

Read more: MSNBC

Honest Co, co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, voluntarily recalled all bottles of its organic baby powder in the United States due to concerns of eye and skin infections. The Santa Monica, California-based company said that during recent tests conducted on the product, possible contaminations from microorganisms that could cause skin or eye infections were found.

Santa Monica, CA

