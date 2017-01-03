Hundreds of workers to strike UCLA ov...

Hundreds of workers to strike UCLA over labor dispute

More than 600 plumbers, electricians and other workers will strike the University of California, Los Angeles for five days over what the Teamsters union calls unfair and illegal labor practices, it was announced Thursday. Teamsters Local 2010 scheduled a walkout to begin at midnight Friday.

