Hundreds of workers to strike UCLA over labor dispute
More than 600 plumbers, electricians and other workers will strike the University of California, Los Angeles for five days over what the Teamsters union calls unfair and illegal labor practices, it was announced Thursday. Teamsters Local 2010 scheduled a walkout to begin at midnight Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|11 min
|Sweet
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|TV Producer
|65
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec 11
|shesapiggy
|3
|Review: Magicopolis, Santa Monica (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Mark Price
|9
|halloween party/ comedy show thursday 8 pm in s...
|Oct '16
|Partyfavorsshow
|1
|"Sparrow Songbirds" by Patricia Louise McGurk
|Oct '16
|PatriciaMcGurk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC