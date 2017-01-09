How this former aspiring screenwriter...

How this former aspiring screenwriter became one of California's...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Working from his desk in his bedroom, Rob Pyers is a behind-the-scenes fixture for California Target Book, bringing instantaneous campaign finance and other electoral data to Sacramento insiders. Working from his desk in his bedroom, Rob Pyers is a behind-the-scenes fixture for California Target Book, bringing instantaneous campaign finance and other electoral data to Sacramento insiders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lynne Westmore Bloom, 81, painted the Pink Lady... 1 hr Will Dockery 1
News Manhattan Beach gets behind parade and picnic t... (May '12) 5 hr CA Consumer Affai... 5
News Will Trolleys Roll in Manhattan Beach? (Dec '11) 5 hr CA Consumer Affai... 9
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 7 hr TV Producer 85
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) 14 hr Tokaso 78
News Meth ring leader sentenced to 14 years in prison 18 hr noobieR 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Sat Gale Strassberg r... 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 08 at 11:59PM PST

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,862 • Total comments across all topics: 277,738,867

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC