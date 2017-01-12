Hotel industry in O.C. off to solid start with new deals in the works
Irvine-based Pacifica Hotels announced that it started managing The Georgian Hotel on Jan 1. The hotel is across from the Santa Monica Pier. The Irvine Marriott announced the unveiling of its new M Club Lounge Tuesday.
