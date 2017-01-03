'Hee Haw' co-creator and producer Sam Lovullo dies at age 88
In this April 14, 2007, file photo, producer Sam Lovullo, center left and singer Willie Nelson, right along with the cast of the television show "Hee Haw" accept the Entertainer's Award during the 5th Annual TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Publicists the Brokaw Company said Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, that Lovullo died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
