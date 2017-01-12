Healing and humor with Kentwood Playersa a Imaginary Invalida
But then again this dose of satire might just be the medicine they need to let them know everything will be all right. The Kentwood Players are getting into the medical field with “The Imaginary Invalid,” Moliere's 1673 satire about a wealthy hypochondriac named Argan, the medical quacks who treat him and his plan for a lifetime of free health care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo
|1 hr
|Pearl
|1
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|TV Producer
|111
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|7 hr
|itanimulli
|7
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|10 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|16 hr
|Local
|7
|The Secret History of Tactile Pavement
|Thu
|Joan
|1
|Amy Schumer responds to critics over possible B...
|Dec '16
|shesapiggy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC