Hanks, Kidman honoured as 2017 awards season starts in Palm Springs

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Nicole Kidman were among the actors honoured at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Monday night as the 2017 awards season began. Actor Tom Hanks departs the East Room after U.S. President Barack Obama presented him the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S. November 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.