Gwyneth Paltrow hops on her scooter t...

Gwyneth Paltrow hops on her scooter to in Santa Monica

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Gwyneth Paltrow shows her cool mum credentials as she hops on her scooter to join ex-husband Chris Martin at daughter Apple's school event in Santa Monica And Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, and Chris Martin, 39, came together to support their daughter Apple, 12, at a school event in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. Arriving in style: Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, and Chris Martin, 39, came together to support their daughter Apple at a school event in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday The mother-of-two's trendy black aviators were visible through the visor of her bright white helmet, and she wrapped up in a black coat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 5 hr giant lobot 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 13 hr John Wayne 27
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... 16 hr Rose of Tralee 3
News Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a... Sat guest 3
Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR... Sat Mamee 2
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC