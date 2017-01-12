Governor Brown to City Governments: It's On You to Make California Affordable Again
This project, approved by the Santa Monica City Council in 2016, will add more than 300 new apartments, including 64 affordable units, within walking distance of a light rail station. Projects like this one are few and far between because they take years to negotiate and face tremendous political risks due to anti-development sentiment that can often kill them after much time and money has been spent planning them.
