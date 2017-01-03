Golden Globes 2017: Top Party Invites We Want Right Now

Nobody throws a party like the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as three hours on TV adds up to five days of festivities across L.A. Each year on the morning of the Golden Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria gives the Beverly Hilton waitstaff in Beverly Hills a pep talk. With official parties starting four days earlier and festivities rolling into Monday morning, there may not be an empty glass in a five-mile perimeter of the industry's favorite televised party of the year this Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.