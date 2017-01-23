Four-Time GRAMMY Winner and Current Nominee Bruno Mars to Perform on the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards
SANTA MONICA, Calif.-- --The Recording Academy announces Bruno Mars will join this year's lineup for the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast. The four-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee will return to the stage to perform for the first time since 2013 .
