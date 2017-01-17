Former Santa Monica Planning Commissioner to Discuss History of Los Angeles Library

Former Planning Commissioner and architectural historian Ken Breisch will trace the history of the iconic Los Angeles Central Library during a presentation in Santa Monica on Sunday. At the presentation at 2 p.m. in the Santa Monica Main Library's MLK Auditorium, Breisch, an assistant professor at USC's School of Architecture, will discuss his new book "The Los Angeles Central Library: Building an Architectural Icon, 1872-1933."

