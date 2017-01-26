Forecast Predicts Slowing in Santa Monica Economy
The City of Santa Monica is forecasting the first significant economic slowdown in years and is preparing, like the rest of California, for a possible recession. Santa Monica's economy remains strong, thanks in large part to its location and diverse tax revenue base, according to a report by the City Finance Department on the City Council's Tuesday agenda.
