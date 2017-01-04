Escapism or realism? Awards season gets serious with Golden Globes
Independent films, diversity and the tussle between escapism or realism mark Hollywood's 2017 awards season, which swings into high gear on Sunday with the Golden Globes ceremony. Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon poses during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|63
|Homeless Man on Hawthorne Blvd. (May '09)
|5 hr
|lwndl
|22
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|11 hr
|Jane
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|15 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|18 hr
|dbh5252
|16
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|352
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC